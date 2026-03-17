Telangana minister for appointing Jagga Reddy as PCC chief

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) In a development that may send ripples within the ruling Congress party in Telangana, state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded that senior leader Jagga Reddy should be made the state Congress chief.

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In an informal chat with mediapersons in the Assembly lobbies, the minister for roads and buildings said Jagga Reddy should be appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The minister stated that Jagga Reddy is a mass leader and if he is made TPCC chief the Congress party will win 100 seats in the next Assembly elections.

He compared Jagga Reddy to P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR), who was leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly between 1994 and 1999.

The TPCC is currently headed by Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was appointed to the post in September 2024. He succeeded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was TPCC president since July 7, 2021.

T. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, is currently the working president of TPCC. He was MLA from Sangareddy constituency for three terms. He was with the TRS (now BRS) before joining Congress party in 2015.

Meanwhile, senior leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy said on Tuesday that he was thinking of leaving the party because of Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar.

Jeevan Reddy told the media in Jagtial that he has a 40-year-long association with the Congress, but because of Sanjay Kumar he was thinking of quitting the party.

Jeevan Reddy has been locked in a bitter fight with Sanjay Kumar, who is one of the 10 MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who switched loyalties to the Congress party in 2024.

Jeevan Reddy, who was defeated by Sanjay Kumar in the Jagtial constituency in the 2023 elections, has openly defied the party leadership for inducting him into the party.

The Telangana Assembly Speaker has dismissed petitions for disqualification of all 10 MLAs.

Recently the infighting in Congress party in Jagtial district came into the open when Jeevan Reddy expressed anger over over allotment of more party tickets for municipal elections to Sanjay Kumar’s group.

--IANS

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