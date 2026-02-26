Telangana forms Cabinet Sub-Committee to prepare 99-day action plan

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The Telangana government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to prepare and submit a 99-day action plan for implementation across various departments in the state.

The Sub-Committee will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance & Planning, Energy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Irrigation & Command Area Development, Food & Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are the members of the Sub-Committee.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

The Principal Secretary, Planning, will be the convenor of the Sub-Committee, while the Principal Secretary, Finance, and Special Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the departments concerned will attend the relevant meetings of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The action plan is being rolled out to fast-track welfare and development across the state.

At a review meeting here, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao made it clear that every department must move with speed, clarity, and measurable outcomes.

He directed the Secretariat, Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to prepare concrete, time-bound action plans.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will chair the Secretaries’ review meeting on February 28. The District Collectors’ conference will be held on March 1. The action plan will be executed from March 2 to June 9.

The Chief Secretary said that every department must submit a structured action plan immediately. Agenda notes for the Collectors’ Conference must be ready without delay.

He directed that completed government buildings must be kept inauguration-ready. Development works must move from the file to the field.

Key departments on priority mode are Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Health, Education, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Revenue, Tourism, Industries, Women & Child Welfare, Housing, Power, Labour and others. Special focus areas will be sanitation drives, rural infrastructure, health outreach, and welfare delivery.

