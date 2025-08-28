Telangana floods: CM calls for rainfall data monitoring, timely alert (Lead)

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday emphasised the need for constant rainfall data monitoring, timely public awareness, and preparedness measures to tackle floods.

Reviewing the flood situation in Medak after an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts, the Chief Minister also underlined the need to construct high-level bridges permanently to avoid damage by floods.

Unprecedented rainfall in Kamareddy and Medak districts triggered flash floods in the two districts.

He directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to prepare compensation proposals on a war footing for crop and property loss.

The CM, through a phone call, instructed Ramakrishna Rao to prepare compensation proposals on a war-footing basis for crop, property, and livelihood losses caused by the floods.

He instructed officials to respond immediately to people’s problems and intensify relief measures.

The Chief Minister stated that the administration must respond immediately to even the smallest problem faced by the people.

He appreciated the efforts of the Medak district administration in carrying out flood relief operations effectively amid heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister reviewed the flood-affected situation with officials, and also visited a photo exhibition on damage due to floods.

Addressing officials, CM Revanth Reddy said natural calamities strike unexpectedly, and during such times, it is the responsibility of the administration to stay alert and prevent loss of lives, crops, and property.

He directed officials to document damages with photos and videos, prepare accurate reports, and submit proposals for compensation.

On the issue of urea shortage, he clarified that buffer stock was available but cautioned farmers against panic buying, which may create artificial shortages. He urged officials to promote Nano Urea awareness among farmers for sustainable agriculture.

Medak District Rahul Raj briefed the Chief Minister about the relief measures undertaken.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Minister for Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Medak MLA Mynampally Rohit and Medak MP Raghunandan Rao.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, has urged citizens to dial 100 for immediate police assistance in the wake of heavy rains across the state.

He said that intense rainfall is affecting Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal and other districts, and local police are on high alert, extending all help to people in distress.

DGP stated that police teams are working in close coordination with SDRF and NDRF personnel to ensure public safety. A helicopter is also being deployed to evacuate stranded victims to safer locations.

The DGP advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected areas and assured that additional police forces are ready to respond swiftly during emergencies.

--IANS

ms/dan