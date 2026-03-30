Telangana DGP urges Maoist leaders, cadres to surrender

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Telangana’s Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Monday appealed to the underground leaders and cadres of the CPI (Maoist) party to lay down arms and join the national mainstream.

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The police chief urged the leaders and cadres of the banned organisation to renounce violence, lay down their arms, and join the democratic mainstream to lead safe and dignified lives.

Recalling the earlier appeal made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the DGP, in a statement, urged them to come out of the underground, return to their families, and embrace a peaceful life within society.

The DGP stated that, owing to sustained efforts by the Telangana Police over the past two years, as many as 721 Maoists of various ranks from Telangana and Chhattisgarh have surrendered and rejoined the mainstream. This includes four Central Committee members, 19 State Committee members, and 36 Divisional Committee members (DVCMs).

The DGP further informed that all surrendered individuals have been extended financial assistance and other benefits under the State Government’s comprehensive rehabilitation policy, enabling them to lead respectable lives in their native villages.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy made a special appeal to Telangana natives currently active in Maoist groups in other states—Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi (72), Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh (57), Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu (51), Jode Ratnabai alias Sujatha (68), Nakka Susheela alias Rela (51), and Rangaboyina Bhagya alias Rupi (43)—to return and avail the benefits of the rehabilitation scheme.

The DGP assured that the State Government would facilitate advanced medical treatment in Hyderabad for Central Committee member Ganapathi, who is reportedly facing health issues. He also recalled the Chief Minister’s personal appeal to Ganapathi during a press conference held on March 7, when 130 Maoists had surrendered.

Highlighting the growing confidence in the State’s rehabilitation policy, the DGP noted that cadres from other states are increasingly showing willingness to surrender. He urged family members and relatives of those still underground to counsel them and guide them towards a peaceful path.

Reiterating that lasting solutions can only be achieved through democratic means in the present context, the DGP called upon Maoist cadres to give up violence and become partners in the development.

--IANS

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