Telangana constitutes SIT to probe Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Telangana Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case in which TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and some others were arrested for allegedly consuming drugs.

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The nine-member SIT will work under the overall supervision of Future City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

Director General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy on Tuesday issued orders constituting the SIT to probe the NDPS and Arms Act case.

According to the order, the SIT shall go to the bottom of the case during the investigation and also probe into all aspects in connection with the commission of the offence.

The SIT has been asked to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet within three months.

The SIT members include Yogesh Goutham, DCP, Chevella, M. Ravinder Reddy, Group Commander, Greyhounds, Ch. Sirisha, DCP, Shadnagar, C. Harish Chandra Reddy and N. Buchaiah, DSPs, EAGLE Force.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with the police, had conducted a raid at a farmhouse belonging to Rohith Reddy at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of March 14 (Saturday)

Eleven persons, including a woman, who were present there were arrested, and six of them, including Rohith Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, tested positive for drugs.

Mahesh Kumar, the MP from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh and seven other accused were released on police station bail on Sunday.

Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based businessman Namith Sharma were produced before a court, which remanded the accused to judicial custody.

According to police, Namith Sharma allegedly opened fire from a revolver during the police raid. The licensed weapon belonged to Ritesh Reddy.

A .32 calibre revolver (made in Germany), along with live and empty cartridges, was seized from Namith Sharma.

During the search, cocaine weighing 0.26 grams was recovered from the accused, Sharath Kumar, who confessed to procuring the drug through Kaushik Ravi.

Large quantities of liquor, including beer, whisky, vodka and other premium brands, were also seized from the farmhouse.

A case was registered at Moinabad Police Station under section 8 (C), 22 (A), 27, 29 of the NDPS Act; sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 30 of the Arms Act; section 34 (a) of the Telangana State Excise Act; and sections 109, 131 r/w 3(5) of the BNS.

--IANS

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