Telangana Congress MLA finds fault with CM’s remarks on social media journalists

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Senior Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks targeting social media journalists. In a pointed response shared on social media, Raj Gopal Reddy emphasised that rulers must respect social media, especially when it operates with social responsibility.

The MLA from Munugode said the rulers must respect the social media that works for the people, rather than insulting it, which is not justified.

“Social media has been working to the best of its ability from the beginning in accordance with the aspirations of Telangana society. My support will always be with the social media journalists who work with commitment,” said the MLA.

“Inciting the mainstream media to alienate social media journalists is nothing but a clear attempt to divide and rule. Telangana society will not tolerate such cunning conspiracies,” said Raj Gopal Reddy, who is the brother of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Speaking at an event on August 1, the Chief Minister stated that he feels like “slapping” young journalists, particularly those from digital and social media, for their perceived arrogance and lack of respect for senior journalists.

At the 10th anniversary of Telugu daily ‘Nava Telangana’, Revanth Reddy expressed concern about the growing misuse of social media in the guise of journalism. He remarked that self-proclaimed social media journalists are attending press conferences without any understanding of basic journalistic ethics.

“The self-styled young journalists come half an hour early to my press conferences and occupy the front seats. They look into my eyes as if asking why I am not greeting them with a namaste or bowing my head, accepting their superiority. They pose as if they know everything, though they may not have basic knowledge of journalism. Sometimes, I feel like getting down and slapping them repeatedly,” he said.

Raj Gopal Reddy, seen as a critic of the Chief Minister, had earlier voiced his unhappiness after Revanth Reddy stated that he would be the Chief Minister for the next 10 years.

The MLA said that Revanth Reddy’s statement is contrary to the policies of the Congress Party. “In a national party like Congress, the selection of the Chief Minister happens democratically, as per the directives of the high command. Sincere Congress leaders and workers will not tolerate attempts to turn Telangana Congress into a personal empire,” the MLA had said.

