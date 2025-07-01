Telangana CM visits pharma unit; reviews rescue, relief operation

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited the pharmaceutical unit at Pashamylaram near Hyderabad, where an explosion killed 36 workers and left many others injured.

The Chief Minister went around the premises of the pharma factory of Sigachi Industries, where the rescue work was continuing more than 24 hours after the deadliest industrial disaster in the state’s history.

CM Reddy spoke to senior officials about the blast and the subsequent fire, which left a trail of destruction in the unit located at Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

He also enquired about the status of the rescue operation as scores of workers continued clearing debris from a three-storey building of the production unit, which collapsed under the impact of the blast.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, P. Srinivasa Reddy and G. Vivek and senior officials.

CM Reddy later interacted with the officials of industries and other departments and representatives of the company. He asked the director of factories and the boilers’ inspector whether they conducted periodic inspections and had they found any lacunas. He directed the officials to submit a report on inspections conducted and action taken in case of deficiencies.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to take expert opinion on the cause of the explosion to prevent such disasters in future.

He directed departments engaged in rescue and relief operations to ensure coordination to prevent any accidents while removing debris.

The CM enquired with the company representatives if they have taken a decision on the payment of compensation to families of deceased and injured.

The Chief Minister and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu questioned the absence of top management of the company even 24 hours after the accident.

“If you are so preoccupied, why are you running factories?” asked Sridhar Babu. He said the government would take a serious view of it.

The Chief Minister told the company to come forward to help victims on humanitarian grounds.

The state government has appointed a high-powered committee to probe the disaster and its underlying causes.

The committer comprises the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Labour), Principal Secretary (Health) and Additional DGP (Fire Services).

--IANS

ms/dpb