Telangana CM meets HM Shah, discusses Maoists' surrenders and security issues

New Delhi/Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and briefed him on the recent surrender of several Maoist leaders in the state.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy and other senior officials, also discussed the possible surrender of remaining Maoist leaders and their rehabilitation.

Stating that significant changes have taken place in the state in the past two years, the Chief Minister told Home Minister Shah that a total of 591 Maoists have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream in Telangana.

According to an official release from the DGP's office, the Chief Minister said it was a positive development that several Maoist leaders had recently come forward to lead normal lives and explained the facilities being provided to them by the state government.

The meeting also discussed Central support for development activities in backward areas.

Several security-related issues concerning the state and measures to strengthen the police department were also discussed during the meeting.

Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, Additional DGP (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, IGP (Special Intelligence Bureau) B. Sumati, and other officials were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Union Home Minister on the policies being implemented by the state government to maintain law and order.

He highlighted the role of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau in addressing cybercrime and emerging cyber challenges.

Revanth Reddy also informed Home Minister Shah about the recent reorganisation of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri police commissionerates and the establishment of a new Future City Commissionerate.

He said that, in view of the reorganisation, Telangana requires more IPS officers, and urged the Union government to increase the IPS cadre strength allotted to the state.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the rapid growth in Hyderabad’s population has increased administrative requirements and stressed the need for additional IPS officers to strengthen policing and governance.

