Telangana CM expresses shock over Andhra bus fire tragedy, assures help to victims' families

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock over the bus accident in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, which claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

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The Chief Minister conveyed his profound grief over the loss of several lives and the severe injuries sustained by others in the mishap.

CM Revanth Reddy extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Noting that the bus was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana towards Nellore, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to gather details regarding the victims -- both the deceased and the injured -- involved in the accident.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with officials from Andhra Pradesh to collect comprehensive details regarding the incident.

He also issued orders to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

Acting upon the Chief Minister's directives, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao held discussions with his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has also expressed deep shock over the tragic loss of several lives in a horrific bus accident that occurred early this morning at Rayavaram, near Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

He expressed profound distress over the incident in which a Harikrishna Travels bus -- travelling from Nirmal to Vinjamur -- collided with another vehicle, subsequently catching fire and resulting in the passengers inside being burnt alive.

He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 14 people were burnt alive and 22 others injured when a private travel bus in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Markapuram district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram around 6.30 a.m. when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

There were about 35 passengers in the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels at the time of the collision.

--IANS

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