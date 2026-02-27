Telangana CM assures all support to surrendered Maoists

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday assured all necessary support to the surrendered Maoists to help them live with dignity in society.

He said that there would be no shortcomings in providing security and other rehabilitation benefits to the reintegrated Maoists.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave the assurance when six top cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), who surrendered recently, called on him.

According to the DGP office, the Chief Minister held a face-to-face discussion with the former Maoist leaders. He congratulated them for choosing the democratic path after spending many years in the forests.

The Chief Minister remarked that violence cannot provide a permanent solution to any problem and that people’s aspirations can be fulfilled only through democratic means.

The cadres thanked the Chief Minister and the government for enabling them to choose to come to the mainstream by leaving armed struggle.

They also urged him to enhance the relief and rehabilitation packages to the reintegrated cadres on par with the existing policies in neighbouring states.

According to DGP Shivadhar Reddy, the reintegrated Maoists were given an opportunity, at their request, to meet the Chief Minister.

The DGP stated that, responding to the Chief Minister’s call, a total of 591 Maoists across the state had reintegrated during the last two years, and that they are now leading normal lives as ordinary citizens.

He explained that coordinated efforts by the police department and the improved rehabilitation policies implemented by the government had also brought about a change among top leaders, which led them to decide to reintegrate into society with renewed faith in the democratic system.

The surrendered Maoists who met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat include Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, who was a Central Committee Member, Polit Bureau Member and Central Military Commission (CMC) In-charge of CPI (Maoist) and Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram.

Pothula Kalpana alias Sujatha, Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, both former Central Committee members, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, who was Telangana State Committee (TSC) Secretary, and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna, a former State Committee Member, also met the Chief Minister.

--IANS

ms/uk