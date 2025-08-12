Telangana cancels employees’ leaves as heavy rains loom

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) With heavy to very heavy rainfall likely for the next three days in Hyderabad and some other districts in Telangana, the state government cancelled leaves of all employees and advised people to reduce vehicle movement.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has advised residents in low-lying areas to move to safe locations and stay alert.

HYDRAA said extremely heavy rains are forecasted from August 13 to August 15. Northern Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri district, Cyberabad area are likely to be most affected. Rainfall of 10-15 centimetres is expected, and some places may receive up to 20 cm.

HYDRA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath has said that HYDRA and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams are on standby to respond.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some districts on August 13 and 14. Red alert has been issued to Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts.

An orange alert has been issued to other districts, including Hyderabad and adjoining Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a video conference with senior officials of all departments and district Collectors from the Command Control Centre.

He directed officials to take all necessary safety measures to avoid the loss of life during heavy rains and also ensure no vehicle movement on the flooding bridges, canals, streams and causeways brimming with heavy flows in the low-lying areas. Special protective measures will also be taken to prevent the loss of livestock while crossing the streams with high flows in the districts.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been asked to appoint senior officers as special officers for the districts which are likely to receive very heavy rains. All the officials and staff were ordered to cancel their leave and join their duties at the field level immediately.

“We are witnessing heavy rains due to climate change. It is an astonishing phenomenon that we are receiving very heavy downpour in just 2 hours, which is equal to 2 months of rain earlier,” he said and emphasised that strategies and disaster management plans should be prepared to reduce the unexpected damages due to cloud bursts.

Instructing the State irrigation officials to monitor flood levels in the projects, ponds and other water bodies constantly, CM Revanth Reddy said that the authorities should also focus on hydroelectric power generation and inform people about the release of water in the low-lying areas regularly. Precautions should also be taken in advance, as there is a risk of breach of the banks of ponds and other water bodies.

The Chief Minister ordered the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners to work in coordination. Specific instructions were also given to GHMC, HYDRAA, Police, Fire services, Disaster Management and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments to coordinate in the rescue operations and traffic management during heavy rains.

The CM suggested that senior officials of the IT and Education Department should review the situation and take a decision on work from home and announce holidays to the educational institutions. The CM also ordered HYDRAA to set up a toll–free number and resolve the problems of the people soon after receiving calls.

--IANS

ms/dan