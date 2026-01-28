Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs express shock over Ajit Pawar’s demise

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, expressed deep shock and profound grief over the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, he said Ajit Pawar’s sudden passing is an irreparable loss to public life and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government of Maharashtra, and the people of the state.

CM Revanth Reddy prayed for strength to the bereaved family in this moment of immense sorrow.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, too, mourned the death of Ajit Pawar in the plane crash.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanti,” posted CM Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of Maharashtra NCP and an NDA alliance leader Ajit Dada Pawar in a devastating plane crash.

“His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect. I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief,” said the Jana Sena leader.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on ‘X’ that he was deeply shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the families of the six individuals who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Om Shanti!,” said Jagan.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K.T. Rama Rao was also deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar.

“A seasoned leader with strong grassroots connect, he dedicated decades to serving the people of Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, his colleagues, and supporters. This is an irreparable loss for Maharashtra politics,” he said.

--IANS

ms/rad