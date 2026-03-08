Telangana, Andhra CMs congratulate Team India on T20 World Cup triumph

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team on winning ICC T20 World Cup.

Both the leaders took to X to congratulate the Indian team soon after it defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed immense happiness and pride over the historic triumph and congratulated the entire team for bringing glory to the nation.

“This magnificent victory reflects the determination, unity, and indomitable spirit of Team India. The players have once again showcased exceptional skill, composure, and resilience on the global stage, making every Indian immensely proud,” he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the players, coaching staff, and the entire support team for their outstanding effort in lifting the World Cup and creating a proud and unforgettable moment for millions across the country.

“This historic triumph will inspire generations of young sportspersons to dream big and strive for excellence. The entire nation celebrates as India once again stands tall as world champions,” he added.

“Congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in an absolute thriller! With this victory, India becomes the first nation ever to capture the tournament trophy three times, a milestone that cements India’s dominance in the T20 format of cricket. Well done, boys! The nation is proud of you!,” posted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed hearty congratulations to Team India for their magnificent victory over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final and for winning the World Cup for the third time.

He congratulated captain Surya Kumar Yadav for leading the team brilliantly. Special congratulations to India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament and for showcasing his exceptional talent. Special appreciation to Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy for their exceptional bowling performances and for emerging among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament, posted Pawan Kalyan.

He also congratulated head coach Gautam Gambhir and the entire support staff for their guidance and dedication in steering the team towards this remarkable achievement. “This victory has filled the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians with immense pride and joy. I wish the team many more successes in the future,” he added.

