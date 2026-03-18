Telangana ACB arrests two government employees for corruption

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a prohibition & excise inspector and a secondary grade teacher in a corruption case.

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The anti-graft agency arrested Gundeti Ramu, Prohibition & Excise Inspector, Karimnagar Urban and Jakkani Venu, Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), Obulapur, Jagtial district.

According to ACB, during his tenure as Station House officer of Vemulawada, Ramu received illegal gratifications (Mamools) from a jaggery merchant through his friend and former colleague Jakkani Venu on a regular basis through UPI transactions from 2022 to 2024.

Venu transferred the said amounts to Ramu and Ramu’s father's accounts, from his SBI and UPI accounts.

The ACB identified regular financial transactions. The use of Venu's account as an intermediary strongly suggests a benami arrangement intended to conceal the origin of illicit funds, it said.

During the searches at the house of Ramu, unaccounted net cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh was found and seized. According to the ACB, Ramu used Venu as a benami and performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain illegal gratifications.

Both the arrested government employees will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Karimnagar. The case is under investigation.

The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons, the ACB said.

The agency has requested people that in case of a demand for a bribe by any public servant, they can contact the toll-free number 1064 for taking action as per the law.

During 2025, the ACB registered a total of 199 cases, leading to the arrest of 273 accused persons.

Out of the total cases registered, 157 were trap cases, resulting in the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government employees.

There were also 15 cases related to disproportionate assets against government officials and 26 other cases involving criminal misconduct by public servants, in which 34 accused were arrested.

In addition, the anti-graft agency conducted 26 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption. ACB officials also carried out 54 surprise checks at various offices, including sub-registrar offices, RTA check posts, and welfare hostels.

--IANS

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