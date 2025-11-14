'Tejashwi Yadav’s govt is coming': RJD’s Mritunjay Tiwari confident as Bihar counting begins

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) As Bihar awaits the decisive outcome of the Assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation, with the RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari asserting that the mandate will pave the way for Tejashwi Yadav’s government, declaring that the long-awaited moment for Bihar has finally arrived as counting begins Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes across all 243 Assembly constituencies, marking a crucial day for the state’s political future.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance, declaring that a change of government is imminent.

“The time Bihar was waiting for has arrived. We will succeed, I am fully confident. Whatever predictions have been made, today the results will be in our favour. The Nitish government is bidding farewell, its time is over, and the new government of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav is coming…” Tiwari told IANS, asserting that the electorate has voted with clarity and purpose.

Adding to the opposition bloc’s optimism, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) spokesperson Dev Jyoti echoed similar sentiments.

He said, “All the poor people, all the labourers, the labour class, the lower-income group, and all those who follow Ambedkar’s ideology, their government is coming… By around 10, 10.30 or by 11 a.m., you will see the Mahagathbandhan forming the government.” The VIP, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, expects an early and clear lead in the initial rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has established 4,372 counting tables across the state, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer. A total of 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers will oversee the process in the presence of candidates and their authorised agents. Over 18,000 counting agents have been deployed to ensure transparency.

Counting begins at 8.00 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 a.m. Postal ballots must be fully counted before the penultimate round of EVM counting.

EVM control units will be presented before counting agents for seal and serial-number verification, as recorded in Form 17C. In case of any mismatch, VVPAT slips from the concerned polling station will be mandatorily counted. Additionally, five random polling stations per constituency will undergo VVPAT verification after EVM counting concludes.

Results will be declared round-wise and constituency-wise by the respective Returning Officers.

The ECI has urged the public and media to rely solely on the official results portal for verified updates, cautioning against misinformation from unofficial sources.

--IANS

rs/dpb