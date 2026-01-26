Tejashwi Yadav targets NDA in his R-Day message, calls for 'protecting' constitution

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) As the nation celebrated the 77th Republic Day on January 26, the spirit of the Constitution, democracy and national unity resonated across the country -- from Delhi to the states. Bihar’s Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, while conveying his Republic Day wishes, coupled them with a sharp political message directed at the NDA government.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote that Republic Day is a moment to remember the great freedom fighters, the framers of the Constitution and the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom, unity and integrity.

However, he also launched a strong attack on the policies of the ruling NDA. Tejashwi alleged that the situation in the country is becoming alarming due to what he termed the government’s “anti-social, anti-economic and anti-constitutional” policies.

He claimed that decades after the implementation of the Constitution, efforts are being made to weaken democracy instead of strengthening it.

In his post, Tejashwi further alleged that fascist forces -- who, according to him, had no contribution to the freedom struggle -- are now attacking the foundational spirit of the Constitution.

He described attempts to "alter the Preamble" as a "dangerous sign" for the democratic soul of the nation.

Concluding his message, Tejashwi Yadav appealed to citizens to take a collective pledge to protect the Constitution.

He said that India was built as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic through sacrifice and struggle, and it is now the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard its unity, integrity and constitutional values.

Tejashwi’s Republic Day statement signals that the Constitution and democracy are set to remain central themes in the political discourse in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the 77th Republic Day celebration is underway across Bihar with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

In the state capital Patna, flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes were organised at government and institutional premises.

--IANS

