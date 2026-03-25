Tejashwi Yadav meets family of man killed in 'police firing' in Muzaffarpur

Patna, March 25 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, visited Gaighat in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday to meet the family of Jagatveer Rai, the elderly man who was killed during a police raid.

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After expressing condolences, he launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar government and local administration.

Without naming anyone directly, Tejashwi alleged that the accused Sub-Inspector is being shielded by a prominent Janata Dal (United) leader, whom he described as someone who considers himself the Chief Minister of Muzaffarpur.

He demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the officer involved.

Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav demanded fair and swift justice, stating that the role of the police is under serious suspicion.

“If the accused officer is not arrested and justice is delayed, the Rashtriya Janata Dal will launch a statewide agitation—from the streets to the Assembly—to intensify pressure on the government,” he said.

The incident occurred on March 18 in Chornia village under the Gayghat police station area, where a police team had gone to arrest an accused in a case related to the POCSO Act.

A violent clash broke out between villagers and police, during which several police personnel were injured, and government vehicles were damaged.

Amid the chaos, 60-year-old Jagatveer Rai lost his life due to a gunshot wound, triggering widespread tension in the region.

The victim’s family has alleged that the then Station House Officer (SHO) deliberately shot him.

However, the police maintain that the firing was done in self-defence after a life-threatening attack by the mob.

Given the seriousness of the case, a Forensic Science Laboratory team has been called to collect evidence, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of a magistrate to ensure an impartial probe.

Currently, the situation in Chornia village remains tense but under control. Despite the formation of a special police team and the investigation proceeding under the supervision of a magistrate, political activity remains intense.

All eyes are now fixed on the investigation report to see whether the evidence corroborates the police's claim of self-defence, or if there is truth to the allegations of murder levelled by Tejashwi Yadav.

The victim's family and the villagers are still awaiting action from the local administration, holding onto the hope of justice.

--IANS

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