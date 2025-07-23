Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar over uproar in Bihar Assembly

Patna, July 23 (IANS) The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed high drama and uproar, leading to an adjournment after a heated exchange between the ruling party and the opposition.

After the session, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav interacted with the media persons at his official residence, launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.

Tejashwi stated that while he was raising concerns about the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, senior leaders from the ruling party, including the Deputy Chief Minister, made objectionable and indecent remarks during his address.

Bihar Leader of the Opposition said the Deputy Chief Minister remarked, “How much will he speak?” while he (Tejashwi) was speaking, calling it “against the dignity of the House.”

“If the Leader of Opposition will not speak in the House, then who will?” Tejashwi questioned, accusing the ruling party leaders of deliberately creating a ruckus to lower the dignity of the House.

Tejashwi also pointed out that the Speaker reprimanded the Deputy Chief Minister and a minister, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

Questioning the voter revision campaign, Tejashwi stated that the Election Commission’s affidavit in the Supreme Court does not mention foreign citizens, yet ruling party leaders are claiming fake voters are from Nepal and Bangladesh, calling it an attempt to mislead the public.

The RJD leader targeted the BJP, asking: “If the issue of fake voters is true, why has it not been resolved despite the BJP being in power in Bihar since 2005 and at the Centre for the last 11 years?”

He accused the ruling party of avoiding debate when presented with evidence and creating chaos instead.

Taking a sharp dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi remarked that the Chief Minister stood up and started speaking without knowing what the discussion was about, expressing “sympathy” towards the Chief Minister’s condition.

“Everyone in the House knows what the discussion is about, but the Chief Minister does not, and he keeps saying whatever he wants to say,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Bihar’s government is now being run by remote control from Delhi.

“Earlier, voters used to choose the government, but now the government and the election commission are choosing the voters.”

The incident has further heated the political atmosphere in Bihar, with the opposition intensifying its attack on the government over the voter list revision process.

