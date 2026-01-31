Tejashwi Yadav attacks Bihar govt after NEET aspirant death case handed over to CBI

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) After the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government, accusing it of complete administrative failure and incompetence.

In a written statement, the RJD leader said that instead of delivering justice, the Bihar government has once again exposed the corrupt, inefficient, and unprofessional nature of its governance.

“Instead of solving the alleged rape and murder of a NEET student, the Bihar government has once again proven the corrupt, incompetent, inefficient, and unprofessional character of its administrative system by handing over the case to the CBI. This clearly shows that the system is incapable of solving even a rape and murder case,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He said the matter goes beyond police failure and reflects the collapse of the NDA government’s entire law-and-order machinery.

“This is not just the failure of the police, but the failure of the boastful NDA government’s corrupt and compromised system, whose ministers and chief minister keep claiming they can catch criminals from anywhere in the world,” he added.

Raising doubts over the effectiveness of a CBI probe, Tejashwi Yadav cited past cases where investigations failed to reach a conclusion.

“In several cases, including the Navaruna case, the CBI failed to arrest the accused for 12–13 years and even closed the investigations. The same fate may await this case as well,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling alliance, Tejashwi questioned their silence on the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Where are those who were shouting about ‘jungle raj’ during the elections? Who will take responsibility for Bihar’s collapsed and corrupt law-and-order system? Will the government once again attempt to divert public attention through headline management?” he asked.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary recommended transferring the case to the CBI, following which a notification was issued by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The case has sparked widespread political reactions, with opposition parties questioning both the intent and capability of the state government in delivering justice.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.

Initially, the Patna SSP ruled out sexual assault, but the post-mortem report by Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report contradicted this claim.

Both reports stated that sexual assault could not be ruled out.

The FSL report further confirmed that male sperm was found on the clothes of the deceased.

The Patna Police had constituted a high-level SIT under the supervision of an IG-rank officer, but the investigation has made little progress so far. The SIT has collected blood samples from more than 15 individuals, including family members of the deceased.

The case has now been handed over to the CBI, even as political pressure mounts for a court-monitored investigation to ensure transparency and justice.

