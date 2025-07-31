Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Patna, July 31 (IANS) The shocking incident in Patna's Janipur locality, where two minor children were found burnt alive inside their home, has triggered a political storm in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav strongly condemned the incident, launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"In Patna, criminals protected by the government barged into a house and burnt alive two minor children of a nurse. The courage of criminals is so high that no one is safe anymore -- be it at home, in offices or even in hospitals," Tejashwi said.

"The Chief Minister is unconscious, and the criminals are alert in Bihar," he added.

The children named Anjali Kumari and Ansh Kumar -- aged 15 and 10 -- were found severely burnt on their bed after a fire broke out in their locked room in Janipur on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has left the local residents in shock and grief.

State Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed also reacted sharply to the incident, calling the tragedy a blot on humanity and a reflection of the worsening security situation in Bihar.

"This kind of heart-rending incident shames humanity and shatters human sensitivity," Ahmed said.

"It reflects the unchecked confidence of criminals in Bihar. The administration is collapsing, and those in power are busy enjoying its perks. No words of condemnation can truly match the horror of this act," he added.

Ahmed demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, calling for swift and strict action in the case.

Meanwhile, police officials have begun a full-scale investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths.

The victims' father, Lalan Gupta, an official in the Patna Election Commission office, has alleged foul play and said that his children were murdered inside the home.

He demanded the harshest punishment for the culprits.

The incident has ignited widespread public outrage, with calls growing louder for accountability and justice.

--IANS

ajk/khz