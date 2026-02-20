Tejashwi hits out at Bihar govt over 'rising' crime & exam 'mismanagement'

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday joined the proceedings of the House after several days and attacked the Nitish government over various issues.

Read More

Before entering the House, he spoke to reporters and launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar.

Tejashwi said incidents of extortion, murder, rape, and other crimes are "continuously rising" in the state.

He alleged that spirit of criminals has emboldened as they enjoy "protection" by the government, while ordinary citizens live in fear.

According to him, criminals are behaving like "Vijay and Samrat," and the government has "lost control" of the situation.

Tejashwi targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the latter has become indifferent to Bihar's condition.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar has become so "weak" that he handed over the state Home Department to the Bharatiya Janata Party, something he had never done during his earlier tenures.

Tejashwi further alleged that the Chief Minister is now functioning as a "puppet" under BJP's "pressure".

The RJD leader also claimed that instead of acting against criminals, the government is "threatening" opposition leaders.

He said no concrete action is being taken in criminal cases and accused the government of providing complete protection to offenders.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi also attacked the government through a social media post over law and order and examination management in Bihar.

Referring to the death of a Class 10 student from the Masaurhi area of Patna, he termed the incident a result of administrative insensitivity.

According to reports, the student, Komal Kumari, was on her way to appear for her first board examination but reached the examination centre a few minutes late due to traffic congestion and chaos.

She was denied entry, citing examination rules. Family members and locals said the student repeatedly pleaded to be allowed inside but was ignored. Deeply distressed, she later jumped in front of a train and died by suicide.

Calling it not just the failure of one student but of the entire system, Tejashwi said the incident symbolised the closing of a daughter’s future and dreams.

He alleged that every examination in Bihar is marked by mismanagement, traffic jams, and administrative negligence, while students, especially girls, are left to suffer.

Tejashwi demanded immediate compensation for Komal Kumari’s family and urged the government to allow students arriving a few minutes late into examination centres on humanitarian grounds.

He said no rule can be more valuable than a child's life and appealed to society to raise its voice so that no other family faces such a tragedy.

The incident has sparked widespread grief and anger across Bihar, intensifying the debate over examination management, traffic arrangements, and administrative sensitivity.

While the opposition has termed it a government failure, the administration has ordered an investigation.

--IANS

ajk/svn