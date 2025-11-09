Tejas,⁠ Rafale sparkle at IAF flypast over Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) A grand flypast by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, including Tejas and Rafale, over the Brahmaputra captivated spectators on Sunday at an air show organised in Guwahati as part of the Force’s 93rd anniversary celebrations, an official said.

Roars and cheers of excitement from the spectators complemented the thrilling displays by the Tejas, Rafale, and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, showcasing IAF's prowess and precision at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, the official said in a statement.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh applauded the pilots’ skill as they impressed the spectators with their coordination and spectacular manoeuvres.

In a befitting tribute to IAF's 93 years of unwavering dedication and unparalleled service to the nation, as many as 58 aircraft took part in the show that included around 25 formations by the fighters as well as transport planes, said the official.

The flypast was part of IAF Day celebrations whose parade element was organised at Air Force Station Hindon, Ghaziabad, on October 8, and the flypast was organised on Sunday at Guwahati, said the official.

All frontline fighters, including a dedicated formation of the aircraft that took part in Operation Sindoor, were on display at the show, said an official.

Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force flew after a long time since these helicopters were grounded following an incident in Gujarat, he said.

The aircraft which presented the show flew from Tezpur, Hasimara, Guwahati and other nearby bases.

The aircraft and helicopters which took part in the flypast included ⁠Tejas,⁠ Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mi-17, Apache, ⁠ALH Mk-1, ⁠C-295, ⁠C-130J Super Hercules, ⁠An-32, ⁠AEW&C, ⁠MiG-29, ⁠IL-78, ⁠Mirage, ⁠Hawk, Jaguar, ⁠⁠C-17 and ⁠Harvard, the official said.

Earlier on October 8, the IAF commemorated its 93rd anniversary at Air Force Station Hindon, Ghaziabad, which was led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff.

The ceremonial parade was reviewed by the IAF Chief. Former Chiefs of Air Staff and senior officers of the IAF were present on the occasion.

The proceedings commenced with the marching in of the President's Colours, symbolising pride, unity, strength and esprit de corps. On arrival, the Chief of the Air Staff was presented with an aerial salute by three Mi-17 1V helicopters in 'Dhwaj’ formation, trooping the National flag, IAF flag and Operation Sindoor flag.

Addressing the parade, the Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the IAF's extraordinary journey from a humble beginning to becoming the "Fourth largest Air Force in the World", capable of shaping military outcomes with precision and speed.

He said that the IAF's performance in Operation Sindoor is a testament to its prowess, with bold and precise attacks restoring the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness.

He declared IAF's faith in the performance of indigenously integrated weapons. The CAS also emphasised the IAF's commitment to innovation and adaptability, citing its approach to training and planning based on the principle of ‘Train like we fight’.

--IANS

rch/dpb