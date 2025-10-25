Tej Pratap Yadav says Tejashwi cannot be a Jan Nayak

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and chief of the Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, saying he cannot be a Jan Nayak and owes his position entirely to their father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

While speaking to media persons in Patna, Tej Pratap said, “Tejashwi can never be a Jan Nayak. Whatever he is today is because of my father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. When Tejashwi achieves something on his own merit, I will be the first to praise him and call him a Jan Nayak. At present, Jan Nayaks are leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Lalu Prasad Yadav.”

His remarks came after the RJD put up a poster outside its party office in Patna projecting Tejashwi Yadav as a “Nayak.”

Tej Pratap, who is contesting from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, claimed his campaign is progressing smoothly.

“I am getting an excellent response in Mahua. There is no challenge for me. I helped set up a medical college there and now plan to build an engineering college and a cricket stadium. I will even organize an India-Pakistan cricket match in Mahua,” he said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about LED lights, Tej Pratap quipped, “LED lights are installed in my car. Our party symbol is a blackboard. We are not living in the lantern era anymore; our cars have LED lights.”

When asked if he would consider rejoining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) if offered a chance, Tej Pratap said he is not greedy for power and would reject such an offer.

Tej Pratap had earlier represented Mahua in 2015 and served as the Health Minister in the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar.

In 2020, he contested and won from the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district on an RJD ticket.

