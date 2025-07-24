Tej Pratap Yadav has no existence in politics after expulsion: RJD state chief

Patna, July 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Mangani Lal Mandal on Thursday stated that Tej Pratap Yadav has “no existence” in politics after being expelled from the party for six years by National President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Jamui for an Extremely Backward Conference cum Felicitation Ceremony, Mandal was asked about Tej Pratap Yadav’s claim that he would contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Mahua in Vaishali.

In response, Mandal said, “Tej Pratap Yadav has no existence. He is not in RJD, so it does not matter to me where he wishes to contest the elections. If a person is not in the party, how could we comment on him? Our national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelled him for six years.”

When asked whether all is well within the RJD, Mandal emphasised that no one holds any position in the party in front of Tejashwi Yadav.

“No one has any status in front of Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, but he has been expelled from the party for six years. What can we do for someone who is not in our party?” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier stated that if he did not receive the party ticket from Mahua, he would defeat the RJD in the constituency.

Reacting to this, Mandal said, “What to do if he is wearing the RJD’s cap? How will the party give a ticket to someone who has been expelled for six years?”

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party after his post and photographs with a girl named Anushka Yadav were uploaded on social media.

The remarks come amid heightened political activities in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, with internal rifts within the RJD surfacing following Tej Pratap Yadav’s assertion to contest independently if denied a ticket by the party.

--IANS

ajk/dan