Tej Pratap Yadav announces Bihar padyatra, takes aim at RJD leadership

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) supremo Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday held a key organisational meeting with party workers in Patna, during which he outlined plans for the expansion of his party and announced a statewide padyatra across Bihar.

Addressing party members, Tej Pratap Yadav said he would embark on a padyatra covering all 38 districts of Bihar, during which he would walk from village to village, interact directly with people and listen to their problems.

He said the march would strengthen the party at the grassroots level and help connect the JJD with the masses.

During the meeting, Tej Pratap launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh, accusing him of repeatedly insulting party workers.

He alleged that such behaviour was responsible for the RJD’s declining electoral performance.

“Because of people like Sunil Singh, the RJD’s strength has come down to 25 seats and it will soon be reduced to zero,” he claimed.

Tej Pratap further alleged that “traitors” within the RJD had destroyed the political standing of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, asserting that his father no longer holds influence in the party.

Referring to Sunil Singh, he said the MLC was a follower of his maternal uncle and used to remain constantly around him.

In a major political assertion, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that Janshakti Janata Dal is the real political legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav, not the RJD.

He said the JJD represents the true ideology and values once upheld by his father.

The JJD chief also announced that the party will hold its national executive meeting and an open convention on April 16, describing the date as auspicious as it coincides with his leader’s birthday.

He said the meeting would be crucial in shaping the party’s future political strategy.

Tej Pratap Yadav further declared that Janshakti Janata Dal will contest the upcoming MLC elections and field candidates in all constituencies, signalling the party’s intent to aggressively expand its political footprint in Bihar.

