Teen rape victim dies by suicide, 18 days after consuming pesticide

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) A 15-year-old rape victim from Keshiary in West Midnapore district of West Bengal died on Tuesday evening, 18 days after she consumed pesticide allegedly due to social stigma and fear, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has already been arrested and is in judicial custody. The family of the teenage girl has now demanded exemplary punishment for the rapist for abetting suicide.

The police said the minor died on Tuesday evening at Kharagpur Sub-divisional Hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per the complaint filed by her brother-in-law on September 9, the girl used to work at the factory owned by the accused in the Keshiary area and would often travel there with him on his motorcycle. She used to call him uncle.

Toward the end of August, the man allegedly took her to a nearby forest under the pretext of visiting the factory and raped her. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter.

At first, the girl hid the information out of shame and fear. However, she finally narrated the incident to her family on September 9.

That afternoon, the minor's family filed a written complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused the next day and presented him in court. The arrested person was later sent to judicial custody.

However, on October 24, the victim tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticide kept at her home.

According to the police, she was at first taken to the Keshiary Rural Hospital, where her condition was termed critical. She was transferred to the Kharagpur Sub-divisional Hospital. Since then, the girl has been undergoing treatment there. After fighting for 18 days, she died on Tuesday. The autopsy of the girl's body was also done.

Her family suspects she was deeply distressed by taunts or remarks from someone in the locality or the accused’s family, which drove her to take the extreme step.

A district police officer said, "A case has been registered under specific sections, and the accused has already been arrested. The accused is now in judicial custody. In the meantime, this unfortunate incident has taken place. Everything will be thoroughly investigated."

