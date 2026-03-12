Tech empowered women to shape nation’s future: Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 8th convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) on Thursday, highlighting that empowered women will shape the nation’s future.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is committed to promoting education, skills, technology and research.

“When women are empowered through education and skills, it not only transforms their own lives but also drives progress for society and the nation,” said Chief Minister Gupta.

She said that a convocation is not merely the end of academic life but the beginning of a new journey.

The Chief Minister encouraged students to move forward with curiosity, innovation and a strong sense of responsibility, and to use their knowledge and technical skills for the greater good of society and the nation.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, IGDTUW Vice Chancellor Ranjana Jha, faculty members, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Gupta said the day marks an important milestone in the lives of the graduating students — a celebration of years of hard work, dedication and dreams finally coming true.

She noted that the 1,181 graduating students were not merely receiving degrees but were stepping out as future leaders who would shape the direction of society and the nation through their knowledge, skills and leadership.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India and Skill India have opened new avenues for youth in innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

She said the IGDTUW is working in alignment with these initiatives and contributing significantly to the vision of women’s empowerment and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Chief Minister noted that India has made significant progress in the field of women’s empowerment. From ‘Beti Bachao’ to ‘Beti Padhao’, the country is now moving forward with the resolve of ‘Beti Badhao.’

She urged the students not to stop at their academic achievements but to continue striving forward while balancing the expectations of their careers, families and the nation.

Emphasising the concept of ‘women-led development,’ she said women today are not just participants in development but are emerging as leaders.

Delhi’s Education Minister Sood said the occasion was not just about receiving degrees but also about sending a message to the world that young women today are the builders, innovators and leaders of the future.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, he said that the national Capital is currently being led by a woman who is actively working to strengthen women’s empowerment and create new opportunities for young people.

