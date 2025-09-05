Teachers from Bihar, Chandigarh express their pride after getting 'National Teacher Awards,' from President Murmu

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teacher's Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented National Teacher Awards to 45 outstanding educators at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Teachers from Bihar, Chandigarh, and Assam on Friday expressed their pride and called the recognition an unforgettable moment.

IANS spoke to the teachers who were conferred awards.

"I am feeling really great. Finally, I got the respect for my hard work," said Kumari Nidhi, a teacher from Kishanganj, Bihar. She added that the honour has increased her responsibility to do more good in the education sector.

Pramod Kumar, another recipient from Bihar, expressed his pride, saying, "We give training on defence so that they become army personnel or soldiers. We have also trained many teachers, as we believe that if the teacher is educated, then only they can give proper education to the students."

From Chandigarh, Parveen Kumari described the moment as one that "can't be forgotten."

Kumari further reflected on the struggles she faced to pass on her knowledge and thanked the government for the honour.

"Education is a tool which can be used to make the students self-empowered," she said.

Debojit Ghosh, a principal from an Assam-based tea plantation school, called the experience "unique" and thanked his state's Chief Minister.

He urged all teachers to dedicate their lives to teaching students with great dedication.

Pragya Singh from Chhattisgarh, who was also honoured, shared her joy and explained the innovative methods she uses.

"I have done innovations in the field of maths. I have made a math lab and a math park in the school. This has led to 100 per cent participation of students," she said.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu hailed the teachers for transforming the classrooms and preparing the children to become capable and upright citizens of tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering, the President spoke about the importance of education in our lives and laid special emphasis on investing in girls’ education, stating that this would be an invaluable investment in building our family, society and nation.

Notably, the awardee teachers, including 24 males and 21 females from schools in metro cities, towns, and far-flung villages, were chosen through a rigorous three-stage selection process for their innovation and impact on student learning.

--IANS