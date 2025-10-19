Teachers' association decry TN private universities amendment bill as 'anti-social justice'

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, Alagappa, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education and Anna University Teachers Association (MUTA) on Sunday strongly opposed the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill passed in the Assembly on October 17, terming it a "threat to free education and social justice".

In a press statement, the MUTA said that while the original 2019 Act had paved the way for private universities, the latest amendment was "far more dangerous".

The teachers’ body accused the government of attempting to convert government-aided colleges — which currently receive grants from the state — into private universities, thereby "turning public property into private assets".

The MUTA warned that the move would severely undermine the free education system that allows students from poor and marginalised backgrounds to study in government-aided institutions on par with government colleges.

"This Bill will deny students the opportunity to study under the free education policy and push higher education beyond the reach of the underprivileged," the statement said.

The association further cautioned that the amendment would turn institutions founded by philanthropists for public service into commercial ventures.

"On one side, free education will be scrapped, and on the other, student fees will multiply, making higher education an unattainable dream. Reservation-based admissions, scholarships, and other social justice measures will vanish," the MUTA warned, adding that the policy would "bury social justice permanently".

The MUTA also raised concerns over administrative transparency, loss of merit-based admissions, legitimisation of exorbitant fees, discontinuation of academic programmes for profit motives, and deterioration in the state’s higher education standards.

The association expressed fears that teachers and staff would lose their hard-earned rights and benefits.

"Appointments will be made at the discretion of private managements without regulation, jeopardising job security," it said.

The Private College Regulation Act of 1976, which governs service conditions of teachers and staff, would become obsolete, MUTA noted. Benefits such as medical and earned leave, pensions, medical insurance, and direct salary payments could be withdrawn, the statement added. It also condemned the potential transfer of infrastructure and intellectual property — created with public funds and through teachers’ research — to private hands.

Calling the move an "unacceptable atrocity", the MUTA urged the State government to withdraw the amendment in the interest of students, teachers, and society at large.

--IANS

aal/vd