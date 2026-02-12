TDP issues strong warning to party's 'controversial' MLA

Amaravati, Feb 12 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership has warned party MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao that it will not tolerate further indiscipline.

TDP state president Palla Srinivas on Thursday met Rao and issued him a clear warning on behalf of party's national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The party has taken serious note of Tiruvuru MLA targeting other party leaders despite warnings given in the past.

According to TDP sources, Palla Srinivas told Rao in clear terms that no individual is bigger than the party.

The TDP state president told Rao that without the party, he was nothing individually. Palla Srinivas pulled up the MLA for controversial social media posts by him and his supporters targeting other leaders.

The MLA was told that this behaviour was damaging the party's image in the public. Palla Srinivas explained that Chandrababu Naidu is serious over the issue and has warned that if Rao fails to mend his ways, the party will stop recognising him as an MLA.

The MLA clarified that it was a mistake due to his inexperience. He assured the party state president that he would change his behavior in future and sought guidance from senior leaders.

The MLA has serious differences with some TDP leaders including party MP Kesineni Chinni.

Rao had been at the centre of controversies ever since his election in 2024 from Tiruvuru constituency in NTR district.

He was repeatedly warned by the party leadership. Last year he had, appeared before the disciplinary committee of the party.

In January last year a woman, who was upset with the MLA’s behaviour, attempted suicide.

The MLA was allegedly involved in a family dispute among the brothers in Gopalapuram village. There were allegations that he abused and attacked a woman, who is a supporter of the opposition YSR Congress Party. The woman attempted suicide by consuming poison following the incident.

Chandrababu Naidu had also summoned the MLA and advised him to change his attitude. He was also summoned before the coordination committee headed by party state president.

