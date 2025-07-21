Tatkare hints at action, says Ajit Pawar will decide on Kokate’s resignation

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Amid the controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate -- after a video showing him playing rummy on his phone during the recently concluded monsoon session went viral -- state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Monday hinted that party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will take a call on his resignation.

Protests have erupted across Maharashtra, with the Chhava Sanghatana staging demonstrations by playing cards on main roads and outside NCP offices, demanding Kokate's resignation for his "apathy towards farmers."

Shiv Sena (UBT) also held symbolic card-playing protests, echoing the demand.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has publicly asked Ajit Pawar when he plans to take Kokate’s resignation.

Speaking from Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Tatkare said, “At a time when farmers are in distress, the agriculture minister should be focused on resolving their problems. What he did was wrong. The party chief will take the right decision.”

He also expressed dissatisfaction with Kokate’s explanation, effectively putting the ball in Ajit Pawar’s court.

Facing mounting criticism, Kokate accused NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar of uploading a clipped, 18-second version of the video to social media.

In his defense, Kokate claimed he was watching YouTube videos about assembly proceedings after the council was adjourned, and that in doing so, several ads popped up. “Why would I play cards? I’m straightforward. My work speaks for itself -- nobody talks about my policies or the work I’ve done for agriculture,” he said.

However, NCP (SP) women’s wing president Rohini Khadse questioned the delay in action. In a video on X, she said, “Ajit Pawar has accepted the resignation of the youth wing president who assaulted Chhava activists after they protested with playing cards in front of Sunil Tatkare in Latur. That’s welcome -- but a superficial fix won’t do. You can’t satisfy hunger for milk with buttermilk. Sacrificing a small fish to save the big one won’t work. Kokate’s resignation must also be taken.”

This isn't the first time Kokate has drawn flak. In February, the Nashik District Court sentenced him and his brother to two years in prison in a case involving forged documents to obtain flats under a government quota. The sentence, however, was stayed by the court, allowing Kokate to retain both his ministerial post and MLA status.

Kokate has previously made controversial remarks targeting farmers. In one instance, he claimed some farmers misuse crop insurance offered for just one rupee. In another, he accused them of deliberately defaulting on loans, expecting waivers. He also stirred outrage when he downplayed the need for post-disaster field assessments, saying, “What is there to assess when everything is washed away?”

Though NCP leadership, including Ajit Pawar, has rebuked Kokate for such statements, no concrete action has followed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut tore into the minister’s record. “Maharashtra is being governed in an inhumane manner. Over 650 farmers have committed suicide in the past three months. Two farmers even walked from Latur to Mumbai to raise their issues. And yet, our agriculture minister has no time for them. His statements reveal the government’s real contribution to agriculture,” Raut said.

