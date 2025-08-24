Tamil Nadu minister slams TVK chief Vijay over ‘uncle’ remark against Stalin

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday strongly criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for his remarks targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, calling the actor-politician’s comments “immature” and unbecoming of a leader who has just entered politics.

Responding to reporters’ queries on Vijay referring to the Chief Minister as “uncle” in a recent speech, Poyyamozhi said Stalin has a public life spanning over five decades and currently leads the ruling DMK. “Vijay and his supporters must reflect on whether it is acceptable to use such an inappropriate term against the Chief Minister,” the minister said.

He pointed out that the TVK leader’s family had long-standing cordial ties with late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, Stalin, and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Poyyamozhi asserted that the actor-turned-politician should exercise restraint in his speeches instead of resorting to language that smacks of cinematic dialogue.

“Vijay’s remarks were made in an immature fashion. He must realise the dignity of public life is different from that of films,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Madurai, DMK office-bearers escalated the row by putting up wall posters condemning Vijay’s “uncle” remark. The posters demanded that the TVK chief refrain from such comments and show due respect to the Chief Minister.

The controversy has been brewing since August 23, when Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam lashed out at Vijay for his choice of words. Panneerselvam had said the actor lacked political decorum and appeared to be addressing his fans as though he were delivering a film dialogue.

“Cinema and politics are not the same. Leaders must understand the difference,” the minister noted, cautioning Vijay against blurring the lines.

Vijay, who launched his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party earlier this year, has sought to position himself as an alternative to established Dravidian parties. His fiery speeches, however, have drawn criticism from senior DMK leaders, who accuse him of crossing the limits of political etiquette.

As the war of words intensifies, political observers note that Vijay’s foray into politics has unsettled rivals, with both ruling and opposition parties closely watching his rhetoric and its impact on his fan-base turned voter-base.

The “uncle” remark episode is seen as the latest flashpoint in the evolving political battle between the DMK and the emerging TVK.

--IANS

aal/uk