Tamil Nadu BJP slams TVK leader’s remarks on Rajinikanth

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday strongly condemned remarks made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna against actor Rajinikanth, describing them as inappropriate and unwarranted.

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In a post on social media platform X, Nagenthran said Rajinikanth remained one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema and had been a towering personality in the Tamil film industry for more than four decades.

He added that the actor’s immense contribution to cinema and his influence among millions of fans across the world deserved respect rather than baseless criticism.

The BJP leader was responding to comments made by Aadhav Arjuna in which he alleged that Rajinikanth had been pressured by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) not to enter active politics.

Nagenthran said such statements were irresponsible and appeared to be aimed at drawing publicity by targeting a personality who commands widespread admiration and goodwill among the public.

Describing the remarks as “deeply inappropriate and condemnable,” Nagenthran said it was unfortunate that political leaders would resort to making unverified claims about individuals who had made significant contributions to society and the entertainment industry.

He further urged the leadership of the TVK to take immediate note of Arjuna’s remarks and publicly distance the party from the statements.

According to him, political parties should ensure that their representatives maintain a sense of responsibility and dignity while speaking about respected public figures.

“Rajinikanth is not merely an actor but an icon who has inspired generations through his work and personal journey,” Nagenthran said, adding that attempts to tarnish his reputation for political mileage would only be viewed negatively by the public.

The state BJP president also called upon Aadhav Arjuna to issue an unconditional apology to Rajinikanth’s fans and well-wishers for making such comments. He said millions of admirers across Tamil Nadu and beyond hold the actor in high regard, and remarks that undermine his stature could hurt the sentiments of the public.

The controversy has sparked debate in Tamil Nadu’s political circles, particularly at a time when the State is witnessing heightened political activity ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Rajinikanth, who enjoys a massive fan following, continues to remain an influential public figure despite staying away from electoral politics.

--IANS

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