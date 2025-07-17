Tamil Nadu: Annamalai reaffirms BJP’s coalition stand, counters AIADMK’s 'solo govt' claim

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Reiterating the BJP’s firm stance on establishing a coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections, senior party leader and former state unit chief K. Annamalai on Thursday said that he will strictly adhere to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s position on the matter.

A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) asserted that his party would form the next government in the state on its own, Annamalai offered a clear rebuttal, maintaining that the political future of Tamil Nadu lies in a coalition model.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has said not once, but thrice, that there will be a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. As a disciplined BJP worker, I will not deviate from his statement. If I contradict my leader’s words, I become unworthy of being part of this party,” Annamalai told reporters outside the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, where he appeared in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP T.R. Baalu.

Annamalai’s remarks came amid speculation that his comments could deepen tensions within the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Dismissing such reports, he said: “These are baseless allegations. I had no role in forming this alliance. My position is based solely on what our national leadership has decided.”

He also remarked that if the AIADMK had any reservations regarding the BJP’s position, it was free to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah directly.

“It’s up to them to engage with our leadership if they see things differently,” he added.

Highlighting broader support for a coalition model, Annamalai noted that several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Puthiya Tamizhagam, had publicly endorsed the idea of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

“For the first time, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a unified call from multiple parties for a coalition arrangement. This reflects the voice of the cadre and the evolving political aspirations in the state,” Annamalai said.

His firm restatement of the BJP’s position signals growing clarity in the party’s strategy for the 2026 polls, even as alliance dynamics continue to evolve in Tamil Nadu’s complex political landscape.

--IANS

aal/pgh