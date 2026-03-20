Takht Damdama Sahib will be connected by rail with four Takhts now

Bathinda (Punjab), March 20 (IANS) A historic milestone was achieved on Friday with the sanctioning of the railway link to Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo, the sacred land of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh said.

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This project "is not merely about building a railway line, it represents faith, pride, and long-overdue justice for Punjab", the minister said.

With this development, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib will now be connected by rail to the other four Takhts, marking a significant step in strengthening religious and regional connectivity.

The Raman Mandi-Sadda Singhwala New Broad Gauge Rail Line Project is a major infrastructure initiative under the Mansa-Bathinda Doubling Project. Spanning 42.9 km, the project will cost Rs 1,118.47 crore, with an average cost of Rs 26.07 crore per km. It will cover the districts of Mansa and Bathinda and is expected to significantly enhance transportation and regional development. The project requires 192.42 hectares, including 40.508 hectares in the Mansa district and 151.912 hectares in the Bathinda district. It will include six stations, two existing and four new ones at Laleana, Talwandi Sabo, Jaga Ram Tirath, Kamalu Sawaich, along with a junction cabin at Kamalu Sawaich.

Designed as a completely level crossing-free rail link, the project will feature two major bridges, one additional major bridge component, 56 minor bridges, and 55 road under bridges (RUBs). It will also be equipped with 2x25 KV electric traction and the advanced MACLS-III signalling system.

On the occasion, Ravneet Singh questioned the past governments in Punjab, stating that despite decades of rule by the Congress, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, meaningful infrastructure development and respect for Sikh heritage were neglected. He emphasised that while these parties used faith and emotions for political gain, they failed to deliver concrete results, such as connecting all five Takhts by rail. He thanked the current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking tangible steps to honor Sikh faith through development and infrastructure, finally addressing long-pending demands of the people.

--IANS

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