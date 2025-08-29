Take firm stand on reservation, don't merely play politics for votes: CM Fadnavis to Oppn

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, without directly naming opposition parties, claimed that some people are deliberately trying to incite the movement (launched by pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil) demanding reservation from the OBC quota which will pass the test of law.

However, the Chief Minister said, "How can there be a fight between OBCs and Marathas? This is what is being tried. I have heard the statements of some people since morning. We are noticing their efforts. Don't try to make a fuss over the movement, your mouth will burn. I want to tell you this."

Chief Minister Fadnavis was commenting on the indefinite fast launched by Jarange-Patil with a large number of his supporters from 10 a.m. on Friday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

He targeted the Opposition, saying that "Don't take a convenient position. Take a firm stand. Whatever is legal will happen. But the Opposition is not taking a firm stand. Because they want to gain political benefits by creating conflicts within the society. But we do not want to upset any society. We are understanding the wishes of all the societies and are trying to fulfil them".

He also said, "The government is trying to ensure that the two communities do not stand against each other under any circumstances. During the last 10 years of the alliance government, the Maratha community has got justice. Education and employment schemes have been launched during our period. We are positive for the Maratha reservation."

Chief Minister Fadnavis added that the Shinde Committee has been given an extension.

"How far has the committee's study come, how much work has been done? We have given all the information from time to time. Since this committee was formed by the Cabinet, they have the rights to extend its time period," he said.

On Jarange-Patil's request to give more time for the agitation, CM Fadnavis added that the Mumbai police have granted him permission for a day.

"However, he has sought permission again. The police will follow the directions of the High Court within the framework of the law. This is a question between the protesters and the administration," he commented.

Chief Minister Fadnavis called upon the protesters to hold agitation in a peaceful manner, saying that the state government has a cooperative role.

"Don't act in a way that will bother people. If the protest is being held in a democratic manner, there is no prohibition on it," he said.

"The government will provide all possible assistance as per the directions given by the High Court. After such a large number of people come, some obstruction is created, and traffic is being affected. The entire movement is being disrupted due to some overzealous people. But attention will have to be paid to ensure that no one behaves in this manner. Manoj Jarange Patil has also appealed not to behave in an undemocratic and unruly manner," he added.

--IANS

sj/khz