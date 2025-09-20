‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ camp held at Ayushman Mandir in Delhi’s Karkardooma

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) As part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government on Saturday organised the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ (SNSPA) at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Karkardooma Village and Babarpur, an official said.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The health of Delhi’s mothers, sisters, and daughters is our government’s foremost priority. Under the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’, all facilities are free of cost.”

He urged women across the city to visit Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Health Camps and get their health check-ups done.

The campaign, which began on September 17, will continue till October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), he said, adding that during this fortnight, the Delhi Government is extending a wide range of health services to empower women.

Facilities at the camps include issuance of PMJAY cards, Ayushman cards, and ABHA IDs, along with multiple digital health services, he said.

He said a large number of women attended Saturday’s camps, availing free medical check-ups, consultations with specialist doctors, and prescribed medicines at no cost.

Under the initiative, a comprehensive health package is being provided under one roof for women and children. Pregnant women are being given all essential medicines free of cost, along with high-risk pregnancy tests, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards, and vaccines, he said.

In addition, recipe competitions are being organised to spread nutritional awareness, while citizens are being motivated to pledge for blood and eye donation, he said.

Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Women are the foundation of every family. When the women of Delhi become empowered and healthy, their families grow stronger, and in turn, our nation becomes stronger. This campaign is aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making Delhi the capital of a developed India."

Specialist doctors from GTB Hospital (Gynaecology, ENT, Ophthalmology, and Dermatology) and Hedgewar Hospital (Medicine and Paediatrics) participated in the camps to provide expert care.

Alongside women’s health services, children are being immunised and mothers are being educated on nutrition and supplementation at the camps, he said.

A separate counter has been set up at the camp to provide information on healthy food and dietary practices. Children are also receiving free weight monitoring and other anthropometric assessments.

For adolescent girls and the younger generation, deworming tablets and iron supplements are being distributed free of cost. Under the Udaan programme, the Delhi Government is also distributing free sanitary napkins. In addition, “Nayee Pahal Kits” are being provided to married couples to promote family health awareness.

--IANS

rch/uk