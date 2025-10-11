Swapna Suresh voices her views on ED notice to CM Vijayan's son

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (IANS) Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Saturday stirred a fresh controversy through a recent Facebook post, questioning why Malayalam media are only now reporting on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Vivek Kiran.

She highlighted that if an ordinary citizen’s child ignored an ED notice, it would trigger immediate arrest, court proceedings, and a public uproar.

“The father knows very well that if the ED questions his son and daughter properly, everything will come out loud and clear like the sound of bells,” she wrote, suggesting that both are being shielded to protect the family’s political and financial interests.

Her post recalled a 2018 incident, alleging that she along with her former boss – the UAE Consular General had gone to the home of a ‘Captain’ .

“The Captain told him that his son works in a bank in UAE and would like to buy a star hotel in UAE . At that time I thought how can a bank employee afford such an investment independently, implying that misuse of the father’s position and accumulation of illicit wealth may have facilitated the deal,” wrote Suresh.

She further writes that if the CCTV in the house of the ‘Captain’ might not have been destroyed by lightning, the ED can go and fetch and see the visuals. And she ends her post by saying in the coming days more disclosures can be expected.

Suresh is presently on bail after being in jail in the alleged gold smuggling case and she was very close to the former Principal Secretary of Vijayan M. Sivasankar , who retired as a senior IAS official, but was jailed on two occasions.

Suresh took to the social media after a fresh controversy erupted in Kerala after documents surfaced confirming that the ED had summoned Vivek Kiran, in connection with the Life Mission money laundering case.

The revelation coincides with Chief Minister Vijayan’s meeting in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding a sharp political edge to the development.

According to a report published by a leading vernacular daily on Saturday, the ED had issued summons No. KCCEDO/2023/769 to “Vivek Kiran, son of Pinarayi Vijayan, Cliff House, Thiruvananthapuram,” under Sections 50(2) and 50(3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The notice, signed by then ED Assistant Director P.K. Anand, directed him to appear before the agency’s Kochi office at 10:30 a.m. on February 14, 2023, and produce documents including Aadhaar, PAN, bank statements, and details of assets held by him and his family.

However, Vivek did not appear before the central agency, and no follow-up action was taken.

The document remains listed as “active” on the ED’s official “Verify Your Summons” portal, confirming its authenticity.

The summons was issued as part of the investigation into the Wadakkanchery Life Mission housing project, which the agency alleged involved kickbacks amounting to Rs 4.4 crore.

The project, funded by the UAE Red Crescent through the UAE Consulate for 2018 flood victims, was implemented by Unitac Builders.

--IANS

sg/pgh