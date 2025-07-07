Suvendu Adhikari shares video of Trinamool MLA assaulting govt officer, seeks action

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) A video, shared by BJP leader Suvedu Adhikari, went viral on social media on Monday, showing a Trinamool Congress legislator assaulting a senior West Bengal government official within the latter’s office.

The man being assaulted, as seen in the video, is the assistant registrar of West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS), Pralay Chakraborty, and the person seen to be assaulting him is Humayun Kabir, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Debra Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district.

The place of occurrence is Chakraborty’s office at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvedu Adhikari, was the first to share the video on his official X handle, which went viral on social media.

Adhikari clarified that the video was sourced from footage of the CCTV camera installed at the office of Chakraborty. IANS, however, could not cross-check the authenticity of the video.

“It is common knowledge that the audacity and arrogance of the Trinamool Congress leaders knows no bounds. A shocking incident has come to light, exposing the lawlessness and arrogance that have become the hallmark of Mamata Banerjee’s regime. CCTV footage from the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) in Salt Lake reveals a disgraceful act: Former Minister & Trinamool Congress MLA from Debra; Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS), physically assaulted Assistant Registrar Shri Pralay Chakraborty inside his own office,” Adhikari said in a statement attached to the video.

He also said that the video shows that the ruling party legislator was brazenly kicking (with his shoes on), punching, and harassing the state government official, who was finally forced to flee his workplace to escape the violence. “This shameful episode is captured for all to see, yet the silence from the Health Department is deafening,” the leader of the opposition said.

While Kabir has kept himself incommunicado, not a single Trinamool Congress leader was agreeable to speak on this issue at the time the report was filed.

Kabir was in the midst of controversy recently, after he went to the residence of the minor girl, who was killed in a bomb blast at Kaliganj in the Nadia district of West Bengal and offered money to the victim’s mother.

The minor girl, Tamanna Khatun, was reportedly killed after being hit by splinters of crude bombs hurled towards their residence from a victory procession of Trinamool Congress. The procession was taken out to celebrate the party candidate, Alifa Ahmed's victory in the Kaliganj bypolls. Kabir was also issued a show-cause notice by the Trinamool Congress on this.

