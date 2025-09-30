Suvendu Adhikari shares photos of 'Azaan' timings on Durga Puja pandal in Bengal, slams Mamata govt

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday shared the videos and photos showing the scheduled 'Azaan Timings' on the wall of a community Durga Puja Pandal in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, and slammed the Mamata government for "appeasement" politics.

In the videos and pictures shared on his official social media handle, he claimed that the community Durga Puja Pandal where such a development has surfaced is that of Purba Shibtala Durga Puja Pandal in the Maheshpur Panchayat area at Farakka town in Murshidabad district.

"Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics have forced Hindus to compromise in Farakka. West Bengal has been witnessing an unprecedented assault on the Hindu faith and culture under Mamata Banerjee's misrule. In Farakka, Murshidabad district, at the Purba Shibtala Durga Puja Pandal in the Maheshpur Panchayat area, a shocking sight has emerged: a schedule for Azaan timings has been displayed inside the Pandal !" wrote Adhikari in the social media post where he shared the videos and pictures.

However, IANS, does not confirm the authenticity of the photo and videos.

Incidentally, earlier this year, pockets in the entire Murshidabad district were on the boil over massive violence and riot-like situation after protests over the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

According to Adhikari, Hindus, who are already a minority in the area, are now being forced to bend to oppressive rules, just like the infamous "Muhammad Yunus model" reportedly evident in neighbouring Bangladesh.

"Such a disgraceful scene was unimaginable even during British rule, but under Mamata Banerjee's regime, we are being humiliated in our own land," Adhikari added.

He also claimed that the West Bengal government's "appeasement politics" has emboldened fundamentalists to such an extent that restrictions were now being imposed on Hindu festivals.

"One has to follow unreasonable dictats, or there have been precedents of attacks on Puja pandals and idol vandalism; incidents that have become all too common in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal. Year after year, this government shields those who threaten our traditions while forcing Sanatanis to compromise their faith," Adhikari added.

"Let me be clear: if this anti-Hindu TMC government is not defeated in 2026, today’s shameful scene in Farakka will spread like a cancer across West Bengal. Tomorrow, they may object to idol worship itself ! Let us not forget, once upon a time, Hindus were forced to pay the Jizya tax in our own land. History must not repeat itself," the leader of the opposition said further.

