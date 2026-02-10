Suspected ‘Love Jihad’ case in Bengaluru, Kolkata woman lodges police complaint

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) A suspected case of “love jihad” came to light in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The victim, a woman from Kolkata, has lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police station against her husband, alleging that he trapped her in a relationship, converted her to Islam, married her, and later deserted her after the birth of their child.

The accused has been identified as Syed Imtiyaz, a resident of BTM Layout in Bengaluru.

The victim has also recorded a video narrating her ordeal, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman alleges, “My husband got me converted to Islam before marriage, and after our daughter was born, he cheated and deserted us. His parents are also in collusion with him. They are behaving as if they do not care about their son’s whereabouts and are instead questioning why I am so tense.”

She further states, “When I told them that I was going to lodge a police complaint, they said they do not want their son, daughter-in-law, or granddaughter. They are not allowing me to enter their house. I am struggling without shelter and moving around with a small baby. I do not have the money to stay elsewhere.”

According to the police, Syed Imtiyaz met the victim, a young Brahmin Hindu woman from Kolkata, through social media and later converted her to Islam. After the conversion, he gave her a new name, Zainab. The couple reportedly registered their marriage on July 18, 2025. The accused allegedly forced the woman to undergo an abortion earlier, following which she later gave birth to a female child.

Police said he subsequently left the woman and the child in Kolkata and absconded.

The victim sought legal assistance from advocates and later lodged a complaint at the High Grounds police station. She alleged that the accused had fallen in love with her about a year ago and promised that they would live happily in Kolkata. However, after taking her there, he allegedly deserted her and fled.

The woman has also informed the police that after uploading the video, her advocate has been receiving continuous threatening calls.

Police said the case is under investigation.

--IANS

mka/uk