Surajkund mishap: CM announces Rs 1 cr for dead cop’s kin; ride operator booked, 2 held (Ld)

Faridabad/Chandigarh, Feb 8 (IANS): The Haryana Police on Sunday said they have registered a culpable homicide case in connection with the Surajkund joyride mishap and arrested two persons, including the owner of the ride-operating company, on charges of lapses in ensuring safety.

Read More

A giant Tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund mela in Faridabad on Saturday evening, killing Inspector Jagdish Prasad during rescue operations and injuring 12 people.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections, the police said.

Shakir, a resident of Toka Nangla village in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, who was responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, and another accused, Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and instructed officials to take immediate steps to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

The government will also provide a job, on compassionate grounds, to an eligible family member of the Inspector, Saini said.

“I have personally taken stock of the treatment being offered to the injured. So far, four of the eight injured admitted to Supreme Hospital have been discharged, while four others were discharged after treatment at BK Civil Hospital,” Saini said in a statement.

On Sunday, the fair management shut down all swings for a comprehensive safety recheck, while other sections of the fair remained open for visitors.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar visited the mela ground where the incident took place.

He said that nobody, no matter how influential he or she may be, if found guilty in the incident, would be spared.

A police spokesperson said that, considering the seriousness of the case, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) on the directions of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal.

The team comprises the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime II), the in-charge of the Crime Branch (NIT), and Sub-Inspector Sanjay, posted at the Surajkund police station. The investigation is being carried out on scientific and technical grounds.

The role of other persons involved in the incident is being examined, the police said.

According to the police, the 12 injured include Woman Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, Woman Constable Sharmila, Rajesh (SPO), Harsh Prakash, Prashant, Ameesha, Parvinder, Sunil, Shivani, Balbir, Anuj and Pooja.

--IANS

vg/rch/pgh