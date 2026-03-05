Supriya Sule seeks transparent probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, offers guidance to Parth

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president and MP Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded a transparent probe into the plane crash involving former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on January 28.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said people who hold Ajit Pawar in high regard remain deeply anxious following the accident. She stressed that a clear and honest inquiry was necessary to maintain public trust.

“The people who love Ajit Dada are uneasy. There is a collective demand for a transparent investigation into the accident. Both Rohit Pawar and Jay Pawar have consistently raised questions regarding this, and it is imperative that the facts are brought to light through a fair probe,” Sule said.

She added: "People across Maharashtra who love Ajit Dada are restless. Rohit and Jay are speaking up because there is a sense of unease among the public. There is a collective demand for a transparent probe into what happened. I am not saying this just because Rohit and Jay are members of my family; it is the demand of countless Ajit Dada supporters that the facts must come out transparently."

With Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar set to enter the Rajya Sabha for the first time, Sule was asked what advice she would offer him as an aunt and a seasoned parliamentarian. Recalling the lessons taught to her by Sharad Pawar, she emphasised humility and hard work.

Sule said the opportunity to climb the steps of Parliament is granted solely by the voters.

"As long as you remain honest with their sentiments, you will continue to ascend those steps," she advised.

She added that her primary advice for the legislative chambers was to keep "ears open and mouth shut" unless speaking with substance.

She noted that since the nation watches parliamentary proceedings and many members are highly knowledgeable, one must speak only after thorough study and preparation. Incidentally, Parth Pawar is her nephew.

The Rajya Sabha elections for seven seats from Maharashtra are set to be uncontested. Six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance -- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, tribal leader Maya Chintaman Ivnate, Ramrao Wadkute from the Dhangar community in Hingoli district (BJP), Parth Pawar (NCP) and Jyoti Waghmare (Shiv Sena) -- have filed nominations, while Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is also set to enter the Upper House.

Sule expressed gratitude to the MVA allies for their support to Sharad Pawar. She also acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the Pawar family and the people of Baramati.

"The political journey that Pawar Saheb started in 1967 continues today because of the people of Baramati. Those who have stood by him for six decades are still with us. I thank the voters and the MVA leadership, and I extend my best wishes to every candidate who has been elected unopposed today," she said.

--IANS

sj/pgh