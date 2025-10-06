Supreme Court to hear petition against Sonam Wangchuk's arrest today

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday challenging the arrest of Ladakh-based climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

The petition, filed by his wife Geetanjali Angmo on October 2, seeks his immediate release, arguing that the arrest is politically motivated and violates his fundamental rights.

Wangchuk has been imprisoned in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, following his arrest on September 24, in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh, Ladakh. The case will be heard by a bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice N.V. Anjaria.

The Ladakh administration, however, has strongly defended its actions, issuing an official statement earlier this week that dismissed allegations of victimisation. The administration termed the claims “baseless,” insisting that the arrest and related actions were taken based on credible inputs, documents, and legal grounds.

“There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen,” the administration said, urging that the legal process be allowed to proceed impartially.

The statement also detailed ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities and foreign currency violations involving the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), the education institute founded by Wangchuk. Authorities claim that HIAL has been issuing degrees without official recognition, thereby jeopardising students’ futures, and has allegedly failed to disclose foreign funding in its financial statements.

In addition, the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration of SECMOL, another organisation associated with Wangchuk, has reportedly been cancelled due to multiple violations.

Regarding Sonam Wangchuk’s recent hunger strike and public statements, the administration accused him of making provocative remarks, including references to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and allegedly inciting youth against peaceful methods. It also cited a June 2025 video on his YouTube channel where Wangchuk reportedly spoke of an “Arab Spring”-style revolution and suggested self-immolation as a form of protest.

