Supporter begins hunger strike outside CM residence, urges Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM

Patna, March 6 (IANS) A supporter of the Bihar Chief Minister on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike outside Nitish Kumar’s residence, urging him to continue leading the state instead of moving to the Rajya Sabha and relinquishing his post to join the Centre.

Speaking to IANS, Amarendra Das Triloki said, “Hearing that Nitish Kumar might go to the Centre saddened us greatly. Bihar before 2005 was marked by lawlessness and unrest. Since assuming office in 2005, Nitish Kumar has focussed on development in every sector. Good governance was established, justice delivered, and progress achieved in education, health, employment, clean drinking water, and women’s empowerment. Many schemes are actively running, making Bihar more prosperous and its people happier.”

Triloki added, “Today, poverty in Bihar is not as severe as in many other states. That is why I will not allow him to leave. As long as Nitish ji is healthy, he should continue to serve and adorn Bihar. The state now receives electricity for about 23 hours a day — such achievements do not happen by chance. We will ensure he stays.”

He further said, “Just as he considers all of Bihar his family, we consider him part of ours. We will not let him go to Delhi; he should remain in Bihar.”

The protest underscores the strong emotional connect many citizens have with Nitish Kumar, whose tenure since 2005 has been credited with stabilising Bihar, improving governance, and implementing wide-ranging development initiatives.

Nitish Kumar, a veteran leader of the Janata Dal (United), has been at the forefront of Bihar politics for over two decades. His leadership has transformed the state’s social and economic landscape, with notable progress in infrastructure, public services, and women’s empowerment.

Recently, he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a move that could require him to vacate the Chief Minister’s post, prompting calls from supporters to continue his leadership in Bihar.

