Sunetra Pawar in action mode, convenes meeting today with party MLAs to discuss future strategy

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Maharashtra’s political landscape is witnessing a major shift as newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar takes charge of her official duties. Arriving in Mumbai from Baramati, she has summoned a meeting at 'Devgiri', her official residence, on Monday evening.

The meeting, scheduled for 6.00 p.m., marks the first major legislative event under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership since she was elected as the legislature party leader and took the oath of office on January 31 following the passing of Ajit Pawar. The meeting has drawn significant attention across the political spectrum as she begins to consolidate her grip on both the government and the party.

A senior NCP leader said, “All Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Legislative Council (MLCs) from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) have been issued strict directives to attend the meeting, which is taking place a week ahead of the commencement of the budget session of the state legislature from February 23 in Mumbai. The primary agenda is to establish organisational discipline, review the current political climate in the state and formulate a roadmap for upcoming challenges while focusing on rebuilding and strengthening the party organisation. In addition, the meeting will also discuss further increasing coordination with the BJP, which heads the Mahayuti government and also between the party and the government."

A major flashpoint for this evening’s discussion will be the bribery allegations involving the office of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal. The incident has left Zirwal in a precarious position, especially after he reportedly went "not reachable" on Saturday morning, sparking intense speculation.

With the opposition aggressively demanding his resignation, Zirwal is likely to meet Sunetra Pawar on Monday to present his side of the story before the Core Committee. The leadership will review the facts of the case to determine the party's official stance.

Beyond the immediate crisis, another NCP leader indicated that the party is bracing for a significant internal restructuring. "Discussions regarding the appointment of a new National President are expected to top the agenda. The date and venue for the upcoming National Executive meeting will likely be finalised today. The entire selection and restructuring process is expected to be completed within the next two weeks," he said.

NCP working president Praful Patel, last Friday, announced that Sunetra Pawar, being the sole candidate, will become the NCP national president in the next fortnight. He also hinted that he is not in the fray for the post of national president.

As Sunetra Pawar steps into this leadership vacuum, the evening meeting is being viewed as a milestone that will define the future trajectory of the Nationalist Congress Party.

