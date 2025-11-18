Sujit Bose's daughter appears before ED in connection with municipal recruitment case

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Mohini Bose, daughter of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in connection with the investigation into the alleged municipal recruitment corruption case.

Incidentally, her husband was summoned for questioning in the same case on Monday.

Today, Mohini went to the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area of Kolkata with documents. It is learnt that not only Sujit's daughter and son-in-law, but also his wife and son have been summoned later this week. They will have to appear at the ED office by Thursday. They will have to take their bank documents with them.

On Monday, Bose's son-in-law Rahul Singh appeared at the ED office and was there for over an hour. ED sources said that several documents of huge financial transactions in the municipal recruitment scam have recently come into the hands of investigators.

The central investigation agency collected those documents by conducting searches in various places in the state. After analysing several documents, bank transaction papers and electronic information recovered during the searches, it is believed that the money from this alleged recruitment scam was used in several businesses of the minister's family members.

In a bid to verify that information, ED sleuths summoned Sujit Bose's family members one by one.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment case for a long time. Several people, including businessman Ayan Sil, have been arrested in connection with the case. Based on the information obtained after interrogating them, ED sleuths are gradually getting closer to the root of the graft.

Following the investigations, Sujit Bose's name had surfaced in the municipal recruitment case. It was alleged that the minister's name was involved in the recruitment in the South Dum Dum Municipality.

In October this year, ED officials raided the minister's office again. The ED went to the office of Sujit Bose in Salt Lake, the house of a lawyer in New Alipore and Nagerbazar, and the house of councillor Nitai Dutta. It was learnt that the raids were carried out in two separate cases, including municipal recruitment.

In that search, some important diaries, digital data, transaction documents and information related to suspicious financial transactions were found. According to the investigators, the decision to question the minister's family was taken after examining these documents in detail.

--IANS

sch/rad