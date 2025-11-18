'Suicidal', Uddhav's Shiv Sena attacks Congress for going solo in BMC polls

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday said the Congress party’s announcement of going solo in the ensuing elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be 'suicidal', and the opposition unity is essential to checkmate the BJP.

The Thackeray camp, in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', said unity was needed to stop the BJP plan to "hijack the election system through hooliganism, mob rule, excessive use of money and police force to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra". It claimed that Maharashtra will not forgive those who go against the Marathi public sentiment.

“Bihar has once again shown the level at which the BJP and its 'backbenchers' play election games. At such a time, the only way is to come together and fight without playing this game of who has what ideology. We can discuss each other's culture and ideology later. Rahul Gandhi has already spoken of teaching a lesson to the current Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. That lesson can be taught only if the opposition remains united,” it warned.

The editorial warned of a split in votes if Congress decides to fight BMC elections independently, fearing that North Indian and Muslim voters will distance themselves from it. However, it argued that “Congress should not worry about the Muslims and North Indians in Mumbai. As Marathi, they will stand firmly by our side. We just need to give them confidence. These people are being crushed under the yoke of the BJP's mob rule. Among those who are being displaced in parts of Mumbai, there are Hindi-speaking people and Muslims also. Are they going to carry the BJP's palanquin? Absolutely not,” it said.

The Thackeray camp reminded the Congress party that the Muslim community voted for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections. “The help given by Uddhav Thackeray during the Corona period, regardless of caste or religion, resulted in Muslims voting for Shiv Sena. No matter how much the Congress fears, we are confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with the Shiv Sena, will get those Muslim votes again,” it said.

The party in the editorial told the Congress party that it won’t be able to fulfil its wish that the North Indians, Hindi-speaking voters, and Muslims will 100 per cent vote due to its decision to go solo. “Well, you will fight independently in Mumbai. Then what about the other 27 municipal corporations? Will you continue to play the role of 'Ekla Chalo Re' (going solo) there too? It doesn't seem so. The wisdom lies in the fact that all the Marathi people, as the religion of Maharashtra, should come together and raise their voice against the BJP. Maharashtra's interest lies in that,” it said.

According to the editorial, the Congress party should avoid flip-flops this time, which was visible during the Samyukt Maharashtra Movement (demanding the creation of a separate 'Marathi-speaking' state Mumbai as its capital). “Keep aside the national ideas of the national party for now and think about how the Marathi people will unfurl the saffron flag atop BMC,” it said.

The Thackeray camp said, "Although it is true that each party fights with its own stance in politics, unity is needed as a Maha Vikas Aghadi. This unity was seen in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections; therefore, Congress should be patient. There is no use in chasing the fugitive. Even if Congress decides to decide to go on its own, it will be its decision," the editorial said.

--IANS

sj/dpb