Sudhakaran’s rebel move will have negligible impact on CPI(M): Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, March 13 (IANS) A day after senior CPI(M) leader and former state Minister G. Sudhakaran announced that he would contest the Assembly election as an Independent candidate from his home turf, Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the move would have only a negligible impact on the party.

Speaking to IANS, Cherian said the decision taken by the four-time MLA and former Minister was unfortunate, especially considering the opportunities the party had given him over the decades.

“He should not have done this. The party has given him everything. Starting from lower organisational responsibilities to the highest positions, including that of a State Minister, the party has entrusted him with major roles.

Despite all that, he has chosen this path,” Cherian said.

Incidentally, Cherian also hails from Alappuzha district. Sudhakaran, one of the most prominent CPI(M) leaders from the district, on Thursday declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate from Ambalappuzha, triggering strong reactions from party workers in the district.

Cherian, however, asserted that the party’s organisational strength would ensure that the rebellion does not translate into electoral damage. “Just wait and see. None from the party will go with him. Our party structure is very strong and disciplined. The organisation will stand firmly with the party line,” he said.

Responding to questions about the organised protests against Sudhakaran in Alappuzha, including night marches and posters criticising him, the minister said the reactions reflected the anger among party workers, and this was going to continue in the days to come.

“Yes, party workers are angry and upset with him. What happened last night was a natural response to his outburst and his decision to contest as an Independent candidate,” Cherian said.

The minister also revealed that Sudhakaran’s move had not come as a complete surprise to the leadership.

“I knew that Sudhakaran had this in his mind since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Our top leaders had spoken to him on several occasions to pacify him. But when we look back now, the decision he announced on Thursday was something he had been thinking about for more than a year,” Cherian added.

He maintained that the development would not affect the party’s prospects either in Alappuzha or elsewhere in the state.

--IANS

sg/dpb