Such people should be admitted to mental hospital: K'taka Dy CM on Sidhu’s wife’s claim of Rs 500 crore for CM post

Bengaluru: Responding to the statement of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, that only those leaders paying Rs 500 crore can become Chief Minister in Punjab, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated that such people should be admitted to a good mental hospital.

He was responding to questions from the media near his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

On being asked about the remarks made by the wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu claiming that one needs to pay Rs 500 crore to become a chief minister in the Congress, he said, “Let us admit people who make such statements to a hospital. A good mental hospital.”

Navjot Kaur Sidhu alleged that only a politician offering a Rs 500 crore suitcase becomes Punjab CM, sparking controversy. She claimed her husband could transform Punjab if empowered, but they lacked funds for party donations and stirred a huge controversy at the national level.

When asked whether he would be travelling to Delhi around December 20, he responded, “A global summit is being held in Hyderabad. Our neighbouring state has invited us, so I and a few officials will be going. We will discuss the rest later.”

He further said that it is the central government that must provide answers to the problems of North Karnataka region.

“A decision involving huge financial burden has been taken by our state government, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I together intervening to protect sugarcane farmers and address the maize issue. The Centre must answer for the problems of North Karnataka,” Dy CM Shivakumar said.

When asked whether the ongoing Belagavi session would provide solutions to the issues of North Karnataka, he said, “The Centre has not uttered a word so far regarding the problems of sugarcane farmers or the maize issue. BJP MPs have not raised their voice about any of the state’s problems."

"Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai keeps saying the state government should carry out procurement. If so, what is the Centre’s responsibility? Who is supposed to take decisions? It is the central government that fixes prices for everything. Yet, the Centre has not taken any decision on these matters so far," Dy CM Shivakumar slammed.

"We are here to provide relief. Doesn't the Centre have responsibility in this matter? Why has Bommai not raised this issue in Parliament until now? Why has he not met the Prime Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister to discuss it?” he questioned.

When asked about irrigation problems and the delay in implementing projects, he said, “No one in the history of the Irrigation Department has done as much for irrigation projects as I did during my tenure. I will not speak about this before the media. Let the Opposition raise the issue during the session — I will respond there.”

